Godongwana ‘categorically denies’ claims of sexual assault

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied any claims of sexual assault.

The minister released a statement on Saturday saying he is aware that a case of sexual harassment has been lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that the incident occurred in his hotel room.

Godongwana says the claims were made a week ago.

“It appears that the case was opened almost a week after Minister Godongwana concluded his private visit to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. The Minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage \services to guests in their rooms.”

The statement further says at the time of the alleged incident, Godongwana was in his room together with his wife, who said there is no basis for the allegations.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” Godongwana said.

Godongwana says he has not yet received official communication from the police and cannot comment further.

