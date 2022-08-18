Blood Lions says Creecy’s task team will help bring end to captive lion industry

Kgomotso Phooko

The Blood Lions campaign has welcomed the announcement from Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, that she will appoint a ministerial task team to create exit strategies for the controversial captive lion breeding industry.

Creecy on Monday said the department is looking for an advisory panel to identify voluntary exit options for lion breeders. The nominations to join the panel should be submitted within 14 days.

Members of the public are urged to submit nominations of members who have relevant qualifications, including expertise and experience in a number of areas associated with the captive lion industry.

One of the steps taken by the department to end the captive lion industry is the draft white paper on conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in South Africa.

The white paper was created to review the current policies, legislation and practices on management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros.

The draft white paper is open for public comment until 10 September 2022.

“The white paper is a substantial document. There are shortcomings, even contradictions, but in the main it heralds significant progress on many of the issues that have needed attention in our welfare and wildlife management legislation. The authors and Ministry need to be commended,” said Director at Blood Lions, Ian Michler.

Creecy in May last year banned the controversial captive lion industry, including canned hunting, petting zoos and the commercial trade in lion bones.

Michler said the minister’s decision to appoint the ministerial task team is an important step in banning the captive lion industry.

“After decades of opposition and a strong mandate from a high-level panel in 2020, we welcome the government’s announcement that it will begin the process of closing down the captive lion industry. A voluntary exit route laid out and monitored by a task team of experts seems to be a sensible way to start,” said Michler.

