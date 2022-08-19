Godongwana breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

Narissa Subramoney

Apart from vehemently denying allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the scandal has hurt his family and the ANC.

In a late-night statement on Thursday, Godogwana confirmed that South African Police Services has been in contact with him over an incident said to have taken place at a hotel room in the Kruger National Park while he was receiving a massage on Women’s Day.

“I met with a Saps official, and I was furnished with a warning statement informing me of a criminal complaint laid against me in Skukuza, in the Mpumalanga Province.

“The complainant accuses me of sexual assault,” said Godongwana.

Godongwana confirmed he was in Kruger National Park on that day but denies that anything inappropriate took place.

“I repeated my previous assertion that I in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone,” he added.

Godongwana: ‘Looking forward to the legal process’

“I am relieved to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of.

“I am also glad to have the opportunity to place my denial on record,” said the minister, adding that it was in everyone’s best interests that the matter be speedily resolved.

He’s also rejected ‘with contempt’ accusations that he tried to silence the complaint with a payoff, saying he doesn’t know her identity.

“These allegations are unfounded. In the interest of justice, I reiterate my wish that this matter is expedited,” said Godongwana.

Sexual harassment claims ‘nothing more than a smear campaign’

He said the sexual harassment scandal was “nothing more than a smear campaign” with selfish, political undertones.

Godongwana initiated his appearance before the ANC’s Integrity Commission earlier this week.

“The meeting was at my request. I did this because I am painfully aware of the damage that the allegations have caused to the organisation which I have served for close to four decades, as well as for the need to be forthright and transparent.”

Godongwana said he would continue his work and focus on the critical task of revitalising the economy.

He’s requested that law enforcement deals with the matter speedily.

There are mounting calls from the EFF for the finance minister to step down while he is accused of sexual harassment.

The calls were backed by ANC Youth League member and daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Thuthukile, who stated on Thursday that GBV continues to be perpetrated by men in power.

