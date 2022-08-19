‘Monkeypox outbreak cause for concern’ – Phaahla

Faizel Patel

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says South Africa has recorded five cases of monkeypox cases in the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.

The patient is a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg with a travel history to the Netherlands and Spain.

Phaahla and Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo were giving an update on government’s response to monkeypox on Friday.

The ministers also provided an update on Covid19 and other health issues.

So far, 323 tests for monkeypox have been conducted.

Phaahla says the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 28 000 cases globally and eleven deaths, but there is currently no need for mass vaccination.

He says although monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and Covid-19, the current increase in cases are concerning.

Screening travellers not necessary just yet

Phaahla says at this stage, there are no intentions to screen people travelling from European and American regions where monkeypox cases are high, but he has urged people to be vigilant.

Phaahla says the dominant spread is among gay men.

“It just means in that community, there must be utmost vigilance.”

Covid 19 infections decline

On Covid-19, Phaahla says since the lifting of the restrictions, infections have continued to decline.

“We believe that we took the right decision in lifting the restrictions.”

Phaahla says there has been different variants of Covid-19 that have been detected but none are of significant concern in the country and other parts of the world.

Phaahla adds that Covid-19 is not over even though the pandemic’s impact is on its low rate.

“But the risk is still high for those who are aged 50 and above and the youngsters. Those people who are unvaccinated and due for a booster shot must come forward and do it.”

Phaahla says Covid-19 vaccinations has been struggling with about 12 000 doses administered on weekdays.

“We would have wished for more uptake, we still have capacity.”

Phaahla says they are now considering vaccinating children.

“Thus far, they recommend that only immuno-compromised children be vaccinated,” Phaahla said.

