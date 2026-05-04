Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday

The fuel price schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones will be published on Tuesday.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced an adjustment to fuel prices, effective from Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at international prices, including import costs such as shipping.

According to the department, the average Brent crude oil price increased from 93.67 US Dollars (USD) to 101 USD during the period under review.

“This is due to the continued tension between the US and Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to other crucial infrastructure, which has affected crude oil supply,” said the department.

The average international product prices followed the increasing trend of crude oil prices.

The prices of middle distillates (diesel and paraffin) increased more than petrol prices because of higher demand and reduced supply from the Persian Gulf. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by R2.04 per litre, R4.96 per litre and R4.21 per litre, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to limited global supply since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Further, the cumulative balance for petrol and diesel amounted to a negative R14.173 billion at the end of March 2026.

https://www.citizen.co.za/motoring/more-pain-pumps-how-much-you-pay-petrol-diesel-may/“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 122.70 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 6 May 2026.”

Petrol and diesel prices

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for May 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP): R3.27 per litre increase

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): R6.19 per litre increase

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): R6.19 per litre increase

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): R4. 22 per litre increase

SMNRP for IP: R5.63 per litre increase

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: R5.07 per kg increase in Gauteng and R5.78 per kg increase in the Western Cape

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

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