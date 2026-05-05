Here’s why the PKTT is looking for MP Fadiel Adams

Police have been on a manhunt for Adams, with weekend reports suggesting they raided a home in search of him.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams is a wanted man.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has called on him to present himself at his nearest police station.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, Adams is wanted in connection with a case of fraud and defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice.

Allegations against Adams first came to light last year after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of accessing and mishandling Crime Intelligence information.

Mkhwanazi told parliament’s ad hoc committee that Adams opened three criminal cases based on the Crime Intelligence information he had accessed.

“Adams appears to have come into possession of intelligence information, and this information is classified in its nature, which Adams should not be in possession of. It is information intended for another parliamentary structure,” Mkhwanazi told the committee at the time.

“If it comes into his possession as a lawmaker, he ought to know that when he is in possession of information from Crime Intelligence that is classified, it must be handed over to the Joint Standing Committee of Intelligence to be interrogated, regardless of the status of that information.

“This information involved personal information of individuals extracted by Crime Intelligence when conducting a vetting process for security clearance for individuals. It’s very sensitive information because it involves digging deeper into personal details. Adams does not serve on that committee; he serves on the portfolio committee [on] police. He made the information public.”

Intimidation

Police have been on a manhunt for Adams, with weekend reports suggesting they raided a home in Mitchells Plain on Saturday morning in search of him.

A statement from his party alleged that 15 police officers entered the home and did not present a search warrant or warrant of arrest. They allegedly pointed firearms at occupants of the home and assaulted a 12-year-old boy in the process, traumatising family members who witnessed the events.

Adams has since opened a case of intimidation against the police.

Warrant issued for Adams

On Tuesday, police released a statement calling on Adams to hand himself over, saying they have a warrant for his arrest.

According to Mathe, the warrant relates to allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader, Sindiso Magaqa.

“Through investigations, the task team discovered that Mr Adams interfered with the now convicted and sentenced hitman at a very sensitive and advanced stage of the police’s investigation,” said Mathe.

“Police have gone through extensive efforts to locate Mr Adams, including visiting multiple addresses associated with him. Arrangements were made with his attorney to hand himself over on Monday, 4 May 2026, at the Cape Town Central Police Station, but as of now, he has not cooperated.”

He was scheduled to appear before a KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday, but failed to do so, said Mathe, adding that Adams had not made himself available to the police despite “numerous” attempts by Saps to contact his legal representative.