WATCH: Gauteng woman wants to be Misuzulu’s ‘first white Zulu Queen’

As King Misuzulu KaZwelithini took the throne after a bitter battle for the Zulu crown, a white woman from Gauteng was hoping he would take her as a wife.

The unidentified woman – who wants to be South Africa’s first white Zulu queen – attended the coronation of the new king on Saturday.

The coronation took place in the kraal built by his regiments KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

Men and women in colourful traditional outfits assembled outside the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Lines of Zulu warriors, known as amaButho, holding spears and shields marched into the palace grounds while women sang and danced.

Speaking to eNCA the white said she came to KwaZulu-Natal hoping to be Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s wife.

“I heard the king is going to come here today, so I wondered maybe he’s looking for a wife. I don’t know if he’s going to watch this, then he must just know I am here, I want to be the first white queen of South Africa, the first white Zulu queen.”

The woman received some warm responses from social media users.

Siya Max tweeted: “You’ll be surprised how these white queens love our culture and all,” while Zinyaza Lembuzi said:

“That’s why I like whites. they don’t beat around the bush they go straight to the point.”

Misuzulu’s coronation came despite an urgent interdict by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu’s daughters – Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma.

They claimed that the will of their late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, had been forged.

Mocking his detractors, Misuzulu said President Cyril Ramaphosa had already awarded him a certificate recognising only him as the rightful king.

“I asked [AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince] Mangosuthu Buthelezi if it has ever happened before that a president issue a certificate only for it to be retracted, and he [Buthelezi] said it has never happened in his 90 plus years of life.”

Following his traditional crowning as Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini vowed to foster unity and do away with the divisions that have seen others vying for his throne.

