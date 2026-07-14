King Misuzulu fires Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi … again

The King expressed how he has full confidence in Inkosi Chiliza's leadership, wisdom, and steadfast commitment to the Zulu Throne.

King Misuzulu has again fired his traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The king had previously fired Buthelezi back in December 2024, only to reinstate him a year later.

It was announced on Tuesday that Buthelezi had been replaced by his deputy, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza.

“The decision was effected by His Majesty in accordance with Clause 7 of the Appointment and Mandate concluded on 2 December 2025, which vests in His Majesty the sole prerogative to terminate the appointment by written notice.

“Reverend Buthelezi has accordingly been released from all duties, responsibilities, and authority associated with the Office of the Traditional Prime minister,” the kingdom said.

This is a developing story.