NPA to decide if Kelly Khumalo and co will be prosecuted for Senzo Meyiwa murder

Singer Kelly Khumalo will have to wait and seen whether National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute them in connection to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

The NPA is expected to make a decision on prosecution of the people named in the second docket, implicating Khumalo.

However, the NPA will decide on prosecution of the people named in the second docket after the current Senzo Meyiwa trial has concluded, according to media reports.

The infamous second docket – known as case 375 – alleged that Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend, accidentally shot the soccer star at her mother’s Vosloorus house on 26 October 2014.

The docket recommended that Khumalo and the six other people who were inside the house be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the South Gauteng division says a decision on the second docket in the #SenzoMeyiwa murder trial will be decided once the current trial concludes.

That docket is believed to implicate those that were in the house.

Bearable consequences

Speaking to eNCA on Monday, Khumalo’s lawyer- Advocate Magdalene Moonsamy said those who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot needed to be called to testify in court “with immediate effect”.

“If there are any flaws in the 636 docket, it is within the state’s prerogative to then entertain or look at the strength of the 375 [docket] of which it is something that doesn’t really has got bearable consequences,” Moonsamy said.

In an interview with The Citizen in May, Khumalo refused to be dragged to comment on Meyiwa, his death, or her detractors who continue to blame her for having knowledge about the footballer’s murder.

The singer brushed off claims from critics, saying: “I have a very strong and solid relationship with God. It is like a father to a daughter kind of relationship. I report everything I do to God while driving – my lifestyle is God, what sustains me”.

She further said she was annoyed by negative criticism against her “because the noise being made has nothing to do with me”.

Trial

The NPA previously revealed that it did not make a decision on the second docket because the document had no merit.

A letter by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the South Gauteng division – which was read in court – stated that the docket was considered as an “internal opinion” from a junior state advocate.

Five people – Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – face a string of charges over Meyiwa’s murder.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in April this year.

Their trial is set to resume in the Pretoria High Court next Monday, 5 September.

The case had been postponed after controversial defence Advocate Malesela Teffo failed to show up in court.

