Police to investigate Saps plane crash leaving 5 dead

The South African Police Services (SAPS) has conveyed its condolences to the families of the five passengers who were killed in a plane crash at Germiston’s Rand Airport on the East Rand.

It is understood the tragic incident happened shortly after take-off, towards the end of the run way.

Police say the pilot was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says they are saddened by the loss of the passengers.

“On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Authorities were on scene to establish the cause of the accident.”

Mathe says the details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority(Sacaa) spokesperson, Sisa Majola, told The Citizen that Saps will be investigating the crash.

“The aircraft belongs to South African Police Services (SAPS), which means according to the Civil Aviation Act No. 13 of 2009, Section 12, the accident is outside the jurisdiction of the Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID). The Saps will be conducting the investigation itself.”

Earlier this week, two crew members were injured when the aircraft they were in crashed at Wonderboom National Airport in Pretoria.

It is understood the aircraft experienced engine failure during take-off.

Majola said the AIID has started the evidence collection phase with investigators dispatched to the accident site to gather additional information that will assist in defining the size and the scope of the investigation.

Majola added that a preliminary report will be issued within thirty days and contain safety recommendations.

Aviation safety in South Africa has been in the spotlight recently following a number of incidents related to aircraft maintenance.

