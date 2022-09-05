Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire was arson – report

Citizen Reporter

A police forensic report concluded that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in April 2021.

According to Daily Maverick, the report, written by Captain Pravisha Ramsundar, the South African Police Service’s senior forensic fire investigator, also ruled out accidental causes for the fire.

Further investigations

In addition to the huge costs that the fire caused, it also led to patients losing their lives, doctors resigning and a backlog in surgeries.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Maxeke casualty’s failure to open a sign of ‘deep incompetence’

Ramsundar recommended further investigation take place to determine the cause of the fire. Although Ramsundar’s report was submitted a year ago, there seems to be little progress done in the investigations.

Department denies receiving report

The Gauteng Department of Health, however, on Monday said it had not received any forensic report related to the fire.

“The Gauteng Department of Health would like to indicate that is has not received any forensic report related to the fire,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

According to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, Acting Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told him the report in to the hospital’s fire is still pending.

She also said the forensic report investigation is coordinated by the Premier’s office.

“In my experience, the Premier’s office is the graveyard of investigations as they are never done speedily or made public,” said Bloom.

ALSO READ: Another fire detected at Charlotte Maxeke, one year after first blaze

Bloom said he is concerned that the fire was started to cover up corruption at the hospital.

“I am concerned that the fire at [Charlotte Maxeke hospital] was done to cover up corruption in the storeroom where it started,” he said.

“The fire damage has caused immense disruption and patients have suffered, including lives lost from delayed treatment.”

Delays in reopening

There have been many delays in the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

Some of the reasons given for deadlines being missed include theft and vandalism.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said a CT scanner was vandalised and the the scanner’s central processing unit was stolen. Other electrical items were also reportedly damaged.

The director-general in the premier’s office, Thabo Masebe, also blamed the fact that there was no agreement between the national health department and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID).

The hospital’s management even had to ask humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers for help to speed up the repairs of its buildings.

NOW READ: Charlotte Maxeke fire: Desperate CEO calls NGO for help as government stalls