WATCH: North West school pupil chases after another boy while holding a gun

Kgomotso Phooko

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the North West has confirmed that an investigation has been opened after a video of a pupil holding a firearm and chasing after a boy in Wolmaransstad made the rounds on Wednesday.

In the video, a pupil and his father are seen hitting the boy. The father also held him by the collar and pinned him to a fence in full view of cheering school pupils.

In another video, the pupil is chasing after the other boy while holding a gun in his hand.

He also hits the boy with what looks like a metal rod.

ALSO READ: Senior teacher gunned down at Pietermaritzburg school

Cases of assault

Police in the North West have opened two cases of assault.

“According to information, no shot was fired during the incident. Subsequently, two cases of assault were opened earlier today,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Police said they had taken the gun away from the father. “A case of negligent handling of firearm is being opened. No arrests have been made and investigations into the matter are underway.”

North West education spokesperson, Elias Malindi, said the department is aware of the incident and is investigating it.

‘Township issue’

Malindi said the fight between the pupils was a “township issue”.

He said information at the department’s disposal suggests that the boy with a gun was waiting for the other pupil outside Maquassi Hills Secondary School.

“I understand that these are township issues, the one that they were fighting with, it seems like they were waiting for him to come out of school, but I want to verify if he is a pupil or not,” said Malindi.

He also said reports that the father was the one who handed his son the gun are unconfirmed.

“It is reported that when he was just about to attack the one he was fighting with outside the school, the father arrived and took the gun away from the pupil.”

Someone at the school, told The Citizen, that the incident happened after school, just down the road.

NOW READ: WATCH | Northbury Secondary teacher’s car allegedly petrol bombed by pupil