EFF – ‘Queen’s death a tragic reminder of South Africa & Africa’s history’

As condolences pour in for the world’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it does mourn the death of the Queen, because her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in South Africa and Africa’s history.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill health since spending a night in the hospital last October.

Doctors expressed their concern for the 96-year-old monarch’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision, following their evaluation.

In a statement, the red berets said Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952, reigned for 70 years as a head of an institution built up, sustained, and lived off a brutal legacy of dehumanisation of millions of people across the world.

“Britain, under the leadership of the royal family, took over control of this territory that would become South Africa in 1795 from Batavian control, and took permanent control of the territory in 1806.”

“From that moment onwards, native people of this land have never known peace, nor have they ever enjoyed the fruits of the riches of this land, riches which were and still are utilised for the enrichment of the British royal family and those who look like them,” the party said.

EFF Statement On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/YlBhG2uXno— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2022

The EFF said the Queen during her lifetime, never acknowledged crimes that Britain and the royal family perpetrated across the world.

“During her 70-year reign as Queen, she never once acknowledged the atrocities that her family inflicted on native people that Britain invaded across the world, she willingly benefited from the wealth that was attained from the exploitation and murder of millions of people across the world.”

The party added that the British Royal family stands on the shoulders of millions of slaves who were shipped away from the continent to serve the interests of racist white capital accumulation, at the centre of which lies the British royal family.

“If there is real life and justice after death, may Elizabeth and her ancestors get what they deserve,” the EFF said.

