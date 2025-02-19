322 undocumented workers arrested in immigration enforcement operations

The minister revealed 5,383 work visas were rejected, while 872 were approved.

South African authorities arrested 322 undocumented workers across the country during joint immigration enforcement operations in 2024, according to Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth.

The crackdown also resulted in the arrest of 68 employers for violating immigration laws by hiring foreign nationals without valid work permits.

This information was disclosed in response to a parliamentary question from African Transformation Movement MP Thandiswa Linnen Marawu, who requested details on “the breakdown of the total number of employers and/or managers of companies who were arrested, charged and convicted for violating immigration laws by employing illegal immigrants and/or foreigners without valid work permits in 2024”.

Provincial distribution of undocumented workers’ arrests

Limpopo accounted for the highest number of employee arrests, with 163 undocumented workers detained during the operations.

The Western Cape followed with 43 arrests, while Gauteng and Eastern Cape each recorded 34 employee arrests.

“The 322 employees were taken for further processing as per immigration requirements,” Meth stated in a parliamentary response to Marawu.

The Eastern Cape led in employer arrests with 34 cases, representing half of the national total. Mpumalanga followed with 15 employer arrests and Limpopo with eight cases.

Three provinces – Northern Cape, North West and Free State – reported no employer arrests during the period. The Free State recorded two employee arrests.

ALSO READ: BMA reports Lesotho nationals top border arrests with over 38k caught this past festive season

Employer financial penalties for undocumented workers

All arrested employers paid admission of guilt fines, generating significant revenue for the state.

“With respect to the 68 employers arrested, each employer paid an admission of guilt fine to the amount of R10 000. Therefore, the total amount paid in fines is R680 000,” Meth said.

Department of labour’s multi-agency approach

Meth said these results followed coordinated efforts across multiple government departments.

“The department of employment and labour conducts blitz inspections in collaboration with the department of home affairs and the South African Police Service,” Meth said.

She further clarified the operational division of responsibilities: “The department of employment and labour’s mandate is to enforce implementation of labour laws to ensure the protection of workers in those particular companies.

“The department of home affairs scrutinises the validity of visas and work permits through application of immigration laws. In the event of noncompliance with immigration laws, the department of home affairs arrests the noncompliant employers and employees.”

ALSO READ: Outrage over undocumented enrolled children in schools

Work visa application statistics

The minister also provided comprehensive data on work visa applications processed between April 2023 and March 2024.

During this period, 60 corporate applications were received covering 6 255 migrant workers.

Of these applications, 5 383 work visas were rejected, while 872 were approved.

Work visa applicants’ country of origin and sector analysis

The data revealed Zimbabwe as the largest source country with 445 approved work visas, followed by Lesotho with 250 and Mozambique with 86.

Other countries’ nationals with approved visas included Namibia with 70, India with 11, China with four, Pakistan with three, the United Kingdom with one, Israel with one and Eswatini with one.

Most approved work visas were in the agricultural sector, with 795 visas granted across applicants from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.

The mining sector received 55 approvals, manufacturing 13, wholesale and retail six and maritime one.

NOW READ: Several undocumented foreigners nabbed for illegal mining