Festive season arrests: Here’s the province with the highest number of drug dealers

Gauteng took the first spot for drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

The South African Police Service (Saps) made 244 951 arrests across the country between 1 October 2024 and 31 January 2025.

The Saps briefed the portfolio committee on police on the outcomes of the 2024/25 Safer Festive Season Operations on Wednesday.

According to Major General Mashadi Selepe, the 244 951 arrests were the result of the 6 332 operations conducted nationally.

Festive season operations

The police conducted search operations in liquor premises across the country, finding 6 547 unlicensed premises and shutting them down. About 7 984 suspects were arrested for operating unlicensed liquor premises.

About 25 950 people were arrested for being in the country illegally.

Although police arrested murder and rape suspects during this period, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola clarified that some of the crimes were not committed during the same period.

About 2 599 suspects were arrested for murder. The Eastern Cape led with 584 arrests, followed by the Western Cape with 500, Gauteng with 495, KwaZulu-Natal with 324 and Mpumalanga with 252.

Police arrested 4 675 suspects for dealing in drugs, with the Western Cape leading the pack with 1 713 arrests, Eastern Cape with 668, Gauteng with 558, Northern Cape with 491 and Free State with 472.

About 3 816 rape suspects were arrested during this period. KZN led with 1635 arrests, followed by Western Cape with 507, Gauteng with 462, Eastern Cape with 365, and Mpumalanga with 250.

Gauteng claimed the highest number of motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol, with 1 861. This is followed by Western Cape with 1 692, KZN with 1 509, Mpumalanga with 1 415 and Eastern Cape with 1 155.

Police also recovered 1 767 explosives, 116 293 cell phones and just over R4 million in cash.

Unlawful arrests

Although Saps was commended for a high number of arrests within three months, it has previously been criticised for bleeding money to civil claims.

The portfolio committee on police heard last Wednesday that Saps is currently faced with R67.4 billion in civil claims. The biggest cut is from unlawful arrests and detention, with R617.8 million paid out from the R67.4 billion.

“The category that is taking most of the money is unlawful detention and arrest,” said Saps.

“This matter is receiving attention. We are all concerned about the amount paid out for civil claims. It means all the money has to be directed to that.”

