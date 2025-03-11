8 shacks destroyed in Salvokop fire: Emergency Services shares fire prevention tips

Tshwane Emergency Services managed to prevent the flames from engulfing nearby homes and other structures.

Tshwane Emergency Services on Monday responded to a blaze that engulfed multiple shacks along 5th Avenue in Salvokop.

According to the city, the fire was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre at approximately 11am.

Firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from the Central, Erasmuskloof, and Hatfield fire stations.

“These included two fire trucks, a water tanker, a video unit, and a district commanders’ unit,” the city said.

8 shacks burned

However, firefighters managed to prevent the flames from engulfing nearby homes and other structures. The fire was fully extinguished by 1pm.

Eight shacks were destroyed by the fire, leaving 13 people affected.

“The swift actions of the firefighters in extinguishing the fire that was spreading at a fast rate saved numerous other nearby exposed shacks and houses in the area from being destroyed,” the city stated.

Disaster Risk Management officials from Tshwane Emergency Services worked alongside various stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations and private entities, to provide relief for affected residents.

“They have offered basic essential items such as food, some clothing and alternative shelter to the affected people.”

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services and the South African Police Service were also present to assist with incident management.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” it added.

One person sustained a minor burn injury to his hand and was treated on-site.

Precautionary measures

Tshwane Emergency Services further urged residents to take the following precautionary measures to prevent such incidents:

If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation or veld fires, call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave this in the house when sleeping.

Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire

Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders

Never connect electricity illegally

Never overload electrical plugs

Do not leave paraffin stoves unattended

Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or calling 012 358 6300/6400,” the city said.

Emergency services also advised the public to remain calm when reporting fires, provide clear location details, and ensure their contact numbers are available for follow-ups.

