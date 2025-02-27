Three injured after fire engulfs student accommodation in Tshwane

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The blaze broke out at the Volley luxury student accommodation on the corner of Marais Street and Hay Street in Brooklyn. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed a building in Tshwane.

It is understood the blaze broke out at the Volley luxury student accommodation on the corner of Marais Street and Hay Street in Brooklyn.

Fire

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said the fire was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) just after midday on Wednesday.

“The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Hatfield Fire Station, Central Fire Station, Hazelwood Fire Station and Silverton Fire Station to the scene. These included two fire engines, a water tanker, an industrial pumper, a ladder, a district commander’s unit and a video unit.”

Mnguni said on arrival, the firefighters found out that one of the apartments on the top floor of a three-storey building was on fire.

“The apartment was well alight, and firefighters immediately established incident command and began firefighting operations. The fire spread fast through the ceiling to the nearby four apartments.

“The swift actions of the firefighters helped to contain the fire to the involved apartment and stop the fire from causing any further damage to the nearby buildings,” Mnguni said.

Injuries

Mnguni said the Gauteng Province Emergency Medical Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department and various private emergency medical services were on the scene and assisted with the incident.

“The fire was extinguished at about 13:47, and damping down operations continued thereafter. Three patients suffered smoke inhalation and were treated and transported by private ambulance services to nearby hospitals.

Mnguni said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Building fire

Earlier this month, a blaze broke out at a building at the corner of Main Road and Treurnicht Street in Rayton Park Plaza, Rayton.

Mnguni said they responded to the incident just before 10 pm.

“No one was inside the building. No injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined,” Mnguni said.

