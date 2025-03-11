Brace for severe weather in Gauteng, Free State and North West

The SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.

The South African Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in parts of the country. Picture: iStock

Inclement weather conditions are set to continue, and the Free State, North West, and the extreme southwestern parts of Gauteng have been warned to prepare for severe conditions on Tuesday.

The provinces will experience disruptive rain, resulting in localised flooding, excessive lightning and small hail.

Yellow Level 2

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued another Yellow Level 2 warning for severe weather.

“Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning and small hail is possible over the central and eastern parts of both the Free State and North West as well as the extreme southwestern parts of Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Brace for severe weather in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Saws warns

Advisory

Last week, heavy rain wreaked havoc in several areas in Gauteng, with floodwaters affecting Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

Saws also issued an advisory.

“Disruptive rain leading to flooding is expected in places along the coast between Port Alfred and Port Edward, including the adjacent interior, from Thursday into Friday,” Saws advised.

Emergency services

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said it will monitor the weather conditions and is calling on communities to remain alert following the Yellow Level 2 warning.

“If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc.) which may be hit by lightning. Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

“When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out of- and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water. Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm and avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams,” City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be cloudy and warm, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme south and southwest.

Mpumalanga

Partly cloudy in the northwest, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West

The North West will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy to partly cloudy conditions and cool to warm temperatures, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape

Fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong,j southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy weather over the northeastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be Light easterly to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south-easterly to easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy and cool with rain south of the escarpment; otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning and evening fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the south by late morning but light and variable from the evening.

ALSO READ: ‘It looked like the Vaal River coming down’: Joburg residents pick up the pieces after floods [VIDEO]