Adhering to water restrictions can save SA – expert

WaterCAN's Dr. Ferrial Adam emphasises that adherence to water restrictions is crucial to manage the ongoing water crisis.

Executive Director of WaterCAN, Dr Ferrial Adam speaks to The Citizen at the Klein Jukskei in Chartwell as part of International Day of Action for Rivers on 14 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney

A water expert says despite the level 1 water restrictions, the leaking revisors and demand of consumption the water crisis could still be managed if residents adhered to water restrictions.

WaterCAN executive manager Dr Ferrial Adam said it wasn’t too late to start saving water.

People must adhere to water restrictions

Adams said she still saw people not abiding by the current level 1 water restrictions.

“Rather now than later in summer. It’s not too late, it is concerning and we must start saving water. It’s going to be a very hot summer,” she said.

Adams said minimalities should give residents more information about the state of the water.

“In the City of Joburg there are 42 leaking reservoirs, how bad are they really?

“They are going to focus on 20 that’s really bad but they are saying those are leaking over the amount that is acceptable, so what is the acceptable amount and how bad are these?” she asked.

Adams said municipalities need enforcement over the management of water.

“Are they holding government departments and buildings responsible for the water leaks and waste?” she asked.

ALSO READ: Tshwane watches water with no rain expected this week

Water supply disruptions at Tshwane hospital

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital (KPTH) continues to experience ongoing water supply disruptions owing to supply challenges experienced by the City of Tshwane (CoT).

“KPTH has been experiencing an unstable water supply since the middle of last week. The facility’s borehole can only supply the low-lying areas.

“The CoT has been providing the hospital with water tankers on a daily basis, however, these, together with the borehole were still insufficient to enable optimal patient care at the hospital,” he said.

Modiba said due to the water shortage, outpatient appointments were being rescheduled, and elective procedures were limited until further notice.

“Emergency and maternity cases will be diverted to nearby facilities, and the public is advised to seek non-emergency care at alternative healthcare facilities,” he said.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says Tshwane was to restrict some reservoirs to stabilise the struggling ones.

“Tshwane’s water distribution network is faced with challenges due to high water demand in some parts of the municipality. To mitigate these challenges, the city will, where feasible, restrict healthy reservoirs within the system to assist the struggling ones, with a view to balancing and stabilising the network.

This means that there will be no inflow of water to the throttled reservoirs. Their inlets will only be opened once the struggling ones have recovered,” he said.

ALSO READ: Raspana Tshwane: Mayor Moya unveils bold 100-day plan for change

Taking measures to fix the water crisis

Bokaba said this system alternation approach will be carried out daily until we have sufficient supply.

“It is for these circumstances that the city is once more imploring all consumers to conserve water to avoid prolonged water supply interruptions.

“The city is currently implementing the alternation approach in the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system which supplies Laudium, Atteridgeville, Kwaggasrand, Westpark and the surrounding areas,” he added.

Bokaba said the Heights reservoir system is utilised to supplement the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system.

“For the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system to build up, technicians must close the Heights reservoir system inlet at night and redirect the flow to the Laudium/Atteridgeville HL system.

“Currently, the Heights Reservoir system’s levels are healthy, and this will allow our team to begin supplementing the supply to Laudium and Atteridgeville this evening,” he said.

Bokaba said customers in the low-lying areas of the network, who will receive water first, must use it sparingly to allow for the gradual recovery of the reservoirs and to enable consumers in the high zone to also receive water.

ALSO READ: AfriForum wont stop cleaning and fixing in the Tshwane community