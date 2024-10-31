Suspended Pretoria Girls principal not allowed to return to work despite time served

Principal Phillipa Erasmus remains unable to return to work, prompting her union to file an unfair labour complaint.

Pretoria High School for Girls principal Phillipa Erasmus cannot return to work despite her three months’ precautionary suspension lapsing this week, resulting in her union lodging an unfair labour practice complaint against the department of education.

Teachers’ union SAOU filed a complaint to the Education Labour Relations Council, as an online petition calling for her reinstatement by human rights activists continued to gain momentum yesterday.

Principal still waiting for permission

SAOU head of legal Dems Nel expressed concern to The Citizen that Erasmus was “suspended for a specific period”.

“In terms of the Employment of Educators Act, the employer is entitled to suspend employees precautionary for a period of three months,” said Nel.

“The period for which she was suspended has ran out. As a result, we as her representatives, informed the employer that she will return to work.

“The employer indicated that she must not return to work at this stage and that the status quo remains, until she receives written communication stating otherwise.

“As a result, the suspension is now extended indefinitely and this is unfair.”

Education department spokesperson mum on matter

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to calls and messages asking for comment on the principal’s matter.

Recently, the department was criticised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation over its handling of the matter.

In July, 12 matric pupils were suspended for allegedly making racist remarks in a WhatsApp group.

The foundation found no racism or hate speech in the group chats.

“It seems, for some reason, that the department was determined to smear the school with the charge of racism,” said the foundation.