AfriForum wont stop cleaning and fixing in the Tshwane community

AfriForum District Coordinator Greater Pretoria North Llewellyn Hemmens said AfriForum accepts the invitation to meet with the City of Tshwane about the organisation’s memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cut grass and clean in the communities.

Hemmens was in Monument Park where volunteers and contractors were busy fixing multiple potholes in Eland and Gemsbok Street.

AfriForum pledges to serve Pretoria

Last week City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the Mayoral Committee decided to initiate a comprehensive review of all service delivery MOUs entered into by the City of Tshwane to ensure that all MOU align with the City’s interests and that services were provided equitably to all residents.

Hemmens said Moya sent an official invitation to AfriForum’s CEO, Kallie Kriel last Friday, requesting a constructive discussion about the MOU AfriForum entered into with the Metro in March of this year.

“According to Moya’s letter, AfriForum’s MOU has been the subject of public scrutiny because there are concerns about the content and implementation of this agreement. However, she emphasised that the Metro values AfriForum’s contribution to service delivery in the city,” he said.

Hemmens said AfriForum was willing and ready to enter into discussions with the metro and discuss the MOU but would continue to serve the community by carrying out community projects irrespective of the outcome of these discussions or the cancellation of the MOU.

Since signing the MOU, AfriForum has spent at least R1 million on community projects in Tshwane.

Hemmens said AfriForum has cleaned more than 94 000 square metres of area, used 22 tons of tar to repair potholes in Centurion, used 600 litters of paint to repaint traffic circles and repaired about 28km of streetlights and removed 18 tonnes of garbage.

“AfriForum’s five-part position which will serve as a basis for discussions about the organisation’s MOU with the Tshwane metro included AfriForum’s communities taking responsibility for themselves. AfriForum currently has more than 315 000 members, 165 branches and 177 neighbourhood watches with more than 10 000 members who served on neighbourhood watch and branch structures, working towards improving and securing the communities where live,” he said.

AfriForum has 13 branches in Tshwane and 11 neighbourhood watches.

Organisation fights crime, helps with service delivery

Hemmens said other priority areas for AfriForum included crime-fighting, water supply and garbage removal.

“In the spirit of cooperative government, cooperation with the metro is an ideal way to tackle the challenges regarding the safety and protection of property and the environment in the city communities in a sustainable manner. However, AfriForum maintains that the organisation does not need the Metro’s permission to improve the communities in which its members live,” he said.

Hannes Snyman drove past the AfriForum’s team fixing potholes on his way to go support his child at a school event down the road.

“I first thought it was City fixing the potholes but then I saw the AfriForum banners so I decided to come and take a look,” he said.

Snyman said he also contributed to AfriForum regularly but never thought much of it.

“Now I can see where my money was going,” he said.

Snyman said he also paid thousands of rands towards the City of Tshwane but never saw them fixing the roads the way the AfriForum team was fixing it.

Private projects uplift communities

DA Tshwane Caucus leader Cilliers Brink said projects like the Moot project benefit not only the local community but in the long run other communities too.

“Not a cent of the public’s money or money of the City of Tshwane went into this and is a private initiative. The Moot project was revolutionising this area leading to increased property prices and safer spaces.

“This is a wonderful example of the whole-of-society approach which I championed when we were in government in the City. Taking hands with local communities to solve problems that government cannot solve alone,” he said.

Brink said when the community brings the resources to their areas it frees up public resources to serve the poorer communities.