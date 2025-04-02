Justice for Cwecwe: AfriForum slams ‘social media detectives’ as outrage swells

Citizens have taken to the streets and signed petitions online to show their anger over the alleged rape.

Johannesburg community members march for Justice for Cwecwe, a seven-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped at Bergview College at the school on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape. Pictured at Braamfontein in Johannesburg 30 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

As angry South Africans took to the streets to demand justice for a seven-year-old girl allegedly raped in the Eastern Cape, AfriForum has blamed the death threats on the principal of the school on ‘social media detectives’ and alleged shoddy police work.

AfirForum’s Gerrie Nel has escalated its correspondence to the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner following an allegation that the principal of the Bergview College in the Eastern Cape is a suspect in the rape.

Taking aim

“The police’s inability to properly investigate this crime, which was committed in October last year, and the reluctance to provide meaningful and accurate feedback has led to the dissemination of false and defamatory claims being made by the public, but now also state officials and politicians,” Nel stated in a recent letter to the Matatiele police station commander.

Nel has also taken aim at several high-ranking officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, for identifying the headmaster as a suspect, despite alleged evidence he was not at the school at the time when the child’s mother believes she was raped.

Rape

The alleged rape of the minor, known as Cwecwe, has ignited outrage over systemic failures in handling the case involving the child.

Cwecwe’s mother was forced to turn to social media after a child was reported raped in October last year.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Braamfontein on Sunday under the banner Justice for Cwecwe. A nationwide mass shutdown of various departments of education across the country was planned, including demonstrations to hand over a petition at the Union Buildings.

A petition calling for justice in the matter has reportedly amassed more than 670 000 signatures.



Meanwhile, national police have taken over investigations, with spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirming on Tuesday that the service’s Head of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit have been sent to Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

‘Abuse of power’

AfriForum’s private prosecution advised its client against providing a DNA sample without sufficient evidence after the police ministry revealed that the principal and two others had been asked to submit samples.

In an April 1st letter to Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, Nel argued that while their client is neither a suspect nor an accused, the lobby group is not acting as defence counsel.

“We are representing him to ensure that he does not fall victim to an abuse of power or that of the social media detectives who make reckless allegations with little concern of allowing the authorities the space to establish the truth of the matter.”

‘Social media detectives’

Nel requested Mene’s intervention, saying the “thoughtless conduct of these social media detectives” has affected their client.

“We implore you to urgently intervene because the failure of the Saps to properly investigate this case and provide meaningful feedback to the complainant has perpetuated an environment where false and defamatory allegations appear to have shifted the focus to the unjustified trial by media of individuals rather than establishing, analysing and collating the objective facts/evidence indicating what the offences are, who are the suspects and presenting such evidence to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). expeditiously.”

Public officials and politicians

Nel argued that the Bergview matter has reached the point that “senior public officials and politicians are broadcasting blatant misinformation”.

Nel said the principal has received death threats after being named as a suspect in the rape of the little girl.

“Our client has no complaint about the treatment he has received from the SA Police Service, but we share his concern that a complainant directed an investigation while a social media campaign identified him as the perpetrator.

“It remains a concern how our correspondence dated 17 February 2025 to the Saps found its way into the public domain.”

Investigations

AfriForum said the headmaster had “no contact whatsoever with the child on the day the mother alleges the rape took place”.

“The evidence shows that he was at all times at the school’s main campus. 2km away. The known staff at the campus where the child was picked up by the scholar transport driver was three female teachers and the male caretaker,” he claimed

“All four made statements as part of the school’s internal investigation, which the police would have had access to.”

