Portions of Air School among Public Works’ R122m private partnership offering

Four portions of Port Alfred's 43 Air School are on a list of Public Works properties open for collaborative private development.

The Department of Public Work and Infrastructure (DPWI) has released a fresh batch of properties for potential private investment.

Dean Macpherson’s department has been on a drive to find uses for dilapidated and underutilised properties in their vast portfolio.

Proposals submitted by the private sector will be considered should they reinvigorate the relevant properties by providing upliftment opportunities for the public.

Portions of 43 Air School

The list released by DPWI carries 24 individual pieces of land and corresponding municipal values, some shared as neighbouring plots.

Two of the most expensive properties on the list are the R33 million Waterloo Green in Wynberg, Cape Town and two pieces of land in the Mother City’s Darling Street valued at R14.5 million.

There are also two houses in Randburg and Houghton Estate worth a combined R19 million as well as the Venda presidential house in Thohoyandou, with an unlisted value.

There are three properties in Pretoria, two in Belvedere Street in Arcadia as well as the old Home Affairs building in Lyttleton.

Additionally, there are two in Bloemfontein, three in Durban and four portions of Port Alfred’s 43 Air School.

The school is still operating at full throttle and contributes greatly to the economy of the picturesque coastal town.

Three of the flight school’s portions listed are all valued at under R1 million, but ERF 362 carries a value of R8.4 million.

Rounding out the list is an assortment of properties in Kimberley, Rustenburg, Mthatha and Standerton, with the total value of the properties reaching just over R122 million.

Proposals due in 12 weeks

Proposals may be submitted by members of the public and private entities, and those with big ideas on how to transform these spaces must submit their proposals by 13 March 2025.

“Proposals will be evaluated to consider which are feasible before moving ahead with the process which may include long-term leases, public-private partnerships or selling the assets,” confirmed the DPWI.

Economic growth and job creation will be key metrics in the evaluations when being considered for partnerships and leases.

In December, the DPWI released a list of 16 properties within the eThekwini municipality for proposals, and the same process will be replicated in Gauteng and the Western Cape soon.

“By working together with the municipality and the provincial government, we are charting a new course for how state-owned properties can be utilised to serve the people of South Africa,” the DPWI concluded.

