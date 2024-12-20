Students robbed, security guard assaulted: Two men sentenced for deadly crime spree in Gqeberha

The crime spree unfolded on the night of 29 May and left a trail of violence.

Two men linked to a deadly crime spree in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, have each received a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The spree resulted in at least two deaths and left a trail of violence.

Siyabulela Stana, 37, the first accused, is already serving a 120-year sentence for his role in the crimes.

On Thursday, the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha sentenced Bongani Makasi, 34, and Thukela Mayathula, 27, who were also implicated in the series of violent acts.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the crime spree unfolded on the night of 29 May this year.

Gqeberha crime spree

At around 8.30pm, Nathaniel Naidoo, an on-duty security officer, witnessed the trio robbing a man.

“When Naidoo attempted to intervene, he was violently assaulted.

“During the struggle, Naidoo fired shots, but the criminals stole his firearm and continued their spree,” said NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali in a statement on Friday.

The next target was a student residence in Belmont Terrace, where the men held four students at gunpoint.

ALSO READ: Four men sentenced to 48 years each for murder and robbery in Northern Cape

The accused forced the students into a confined space while stealing laptops, mobile phones, and cash.

The spree escalated at an abandoned building on Patrick Street in central Gqeberha.

There, they encountered a homeless man and demanded he burn stolen textbooks and other items.

“When he refused, they changed clothes and proceeded to murder a victim who owed Mayathula money.

“The victim was shot and left to die, while the criminals stole his phone and other belongings,” Tyali explained.

Second murder and arrest

The final act of violence occurred outside a tavern in North End.

“After robbing a regular patron and shooting him in the thigh, they fled the scene, leaving the victim to bleed to death.

“A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the left femoral artery,” Tyali added.

READ MORE: Suspects with rifles arrested while on their way to commit robbery in Joburg

The trio were apprehended 10 days later during an investigation into a similar crime involving the same firearm.

Two of the students they had robbed identified them during an ID parade.

Accused sentenced for Gqeberha crime spree

Tyali explained that state prosecutor, Velile Makasana, had argued in court that the crimes were premeditated and brutal, causing immense trauma to the victims.

Makasana also emphasised the accused’s “blatant disregard for human life, particularly highlighting the murders and the violent assault on Naidoo”.

This resulted in Makasi receiving a 10-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

READ MORE: Robbery suspect killed in shootout with KZN police

Mayathula faced harsher sentencing: life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for each of the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years for possession of a firearm, five years for possession of ammunition, eight years for kidnapping, and 10 years for attempted murder.

All of Mayathula’s sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Meanwhile, provincial Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo welcomed the sentences as a strong message to criminals.

“These sentences reflect the gravity of the accused’s actions and mark a significant step toward justice for the victims,” Madolo said.