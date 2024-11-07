Public Works releases list of KZN properties for privatisation proposals

The Minister of Public Works announced a list of 16 properties that will be available for private development proposals.

Properties in eThekwini that will be open for private proposals by the Department of Public Works. Pictures: Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has struck a privatisation deal with the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Minister Dean Macpherson signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of eThekwini on 6 November, setting up the release of a host of government-owned properties for private development.

The list of 16 properties includes hotels, multi-story departmental offices and warehouses scattered throughout the Durban CBD and surrounds.

State properties for private partnership

The move is aimed at engaging state departments, non-profits and the private sector to brainstorm ideas for underused properties in prime locations.

ALSO READ: Macpherson declares war on ‘construction mafia’

The initiative was announced several months ago and proposals will need to be focused on benefitting the greater public through repurposing or redevelopment.

“Soon, these properties will be released for requests for proposals to help us find solutions on how we should use them,” stated Minister Macpherson on Wednesday.

“Imagine the number of historic buildings either owned by the national or provincial department, or the city, being repaired through a partnership with the private sector and used for both public and commercial users.

“This is a strong signal to the property and private sector, not only in KwaZulu-Natal but across the country, that we are putting words into action,” he explained.

Mix of residential and commercial

Of the 16 properties, four were previously earmarked with the Department of Housing, four for national government and eight for national or provincial public works offices.

Top of the list is the 1,918 square meter National Department of public works building on Anton Lembede Street and the 5,109 square meter premises on Pixley Kaseme Street.

Another is the 664 square meter Palm Beach Hotel in Gillespie Steet, a backpackers in Durban Point and a former state veterinary office.

The dates for proposals to be submitted has yet to be announced but the addresses of the full 16-property list include:

122 Anton Lembede Street, South Beach

230 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street), Durban Central

98 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Durban Point

29 Somtseu Road, Greyville

347 Lilian Ngoyi Road, Windermere

94 Peter Mokaba Road, Morningside

36 Titren Road, Sea View

230 Currie Road, Musgrave

106 Gillespie Street, South Beach

321 ZK Mathews Road, Umbilo

154 Mahatma Gandhi Street, Durban Point

31 Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment), Durban Central

9 Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Vitoria Embankment), Durban Central

18 Stalwart Simelane Street, Durban Central

1 Cato Street, South Beach

516 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street), Durban Central

“It is this kind of action which is possible under the new spirit of collaboration under the Government of National Unity,” stated Macpherson.

NOW READ: Public Works properties worth R800 million standing empty