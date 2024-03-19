AKA-Tibz murder: Lamola approves extradition request for eSwatini brothers

Authorities want the two brothers to be extradited to South Africa to join the five other suspects in the AKA-Tibz murder case.

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the Royal eSwatini Police and Interpol on 24 February. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that Minister Ronald Lamola has approved the extradition of two suspects linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the Royal eSwatini Police and Interpol on 24 February at a rented apartment in Mbabane, eSwatini last month.

South African authorities want the two brothers to be extradited to South Africa to join the five other suspects, who have been charged for the two murders.

Extradition

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said South Africa transmitted a request for the extradition of the Ndimande brothers.

“The request is made in terms of the Extradition Treaty between South Africa and Eswatini dated 4 October 1968, and in terms of the SADC Protocol on Extradition dated 3 October 2002, to which both countries are signatories.

“The ministry stands ready to give its highest level of co-operation to its counterparts in the Kingdom of Eswatini,” Phiri said.

Meanwhile, one of the five suspects, pointed out as the paymaster in murder of AKA and Tibz, will apply for bail on Tuesday.

Bail

Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni (accused number four) will return to the Durban Magistrate’s Court after his bail application hit a snag on Monday.

The state alleges that he received more than R800 000 for the murder before sharing the cash with his co-accused.

Leaked email

Gwabeni was unable to proceed with the bail application after the state wanted certain documents and emails excluded from his affidavit.

The state prosecutor shared certain documents via email with one of the defence attorneys and was shocked to learn that his emails formed part of accused four’s bail application.

He said he found it concerning that his emails are in accused number four’s papers where as he was not part of a conversation he had with a colleague.

“There was no need for myself as the person who was generating that email to include any of my colleagues in that email. If the exchange is between ourselves and I find my emails in accused number four’s papers, where as he was not part of that conversation, it is concerning,” said state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba.

The five face various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

AKA and Motsoane were gunned down outside the now-defunct Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban on 10 February last year.

