Three of seven AKA, Tibz murder suspects expected to apply for bail

Lindani and Lindo Ndimande, including Mziwethemba Gwabeni are again expected to be in the dock for their bail applications in the AKA murder case.

The five men arrested in connection with the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Three of the seven men arrested in connection with the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to make their bail applications in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Two of the suspects, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, presented bail applications before Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo last week.

The other three suspects Lindani Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande did not proceed with their bail application as they were not ready due to pending amendments to their affidavits.

Charges

Gwabeni, a Durban businessman, is accused of being the paymaster in the high-profile case.

The five face various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

During court proceedings last week, Mkhwanazi who is a taxi owner, outlined in his affidavit the responsibilities he has been unable to tend to, including his pregnant wife, while being detained, the Highway Mail reported.

Mkhwanazi denied his involvement in the murders, stating that the state is “grasping at straws”.

“The state is skating on thin ice as they do not have evidence linking me to the offence or the offences.

The 30-year-old taxi owner said he believes he will not be found guilty and intends to apply for a discharge of the charges.

eSwatini suspects

Two more suspects, brothers Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, are still awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa from eSwatini.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara said the formal extradition of the two suspects is in progress.

“With regards to the extradition process, the NPA can confirm that the process is underway. The National Director of Public Prosecutions has signed the relevant documentation, and it has been forwarded to the Department of Justice.”

Murder

AKA and Motsoane were gunned down outside the now-defunct Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban on 10 February last year.

Although the motive remains unclear, police confirmed that AKA was the main target of the alleged hit, while Motsoane was shot by coincidence.

