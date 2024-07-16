No Amazon Prime, no Amazon Prime Day: South Africa missing out on ‘Black Friday in July’

Amazon launched in South Africa without the Prime offering leaving local consumers watching Prime Day from the sidelines

South African online shoppers are still waiting to get the best out of the introduction of Amazon to the country.

The global online retail giant is holding their 10th Prime Day party on 16 and 17 July 2024, with those south of the Limpopo uninvited.

Like Black Friday in July, Prime Day gives subscribers Amazon’s Prime-exclusive offers that allow 30% – 50% discounts off high-end brands across over 30 categories.

No Prime, no Prime Day

“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members. “If you’re not a Prime member yet, now is the perfect time to join and get the most out of Amazon,” said product vice president, Jamil Ghani.

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime has not been introduced in Mzansi just yet, with the American company only providing a basic service.

Amazon Prime Video has been available for some time, but the premier shopping option is not yet offered.

At least 24 nations will have the opportunity to source the digital bargains, with Egypt being the only country on the African continent to benefit.

Subdued launch in May

Amazon first welcomed digital customers in South Africa on 7 May 2024. It received mixed reactions from clients.

The platform offered free delivery on local customers’ first orders and provided deliveries to pick-up points, including those operated by Pargo and Pudo.

It was noted by Moneyweb a week later that the “underwhelming” launch deliberately had limited offers.

Products that came with same-day delivery were limited to 20 categories, with most being ones that carried little consumer urgency.

Rivals in the market already have established infrastructure networks, with Amazon’s need to still develop these cited as the source for the delay in Prime offerings.