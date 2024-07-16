Five foreigners among kidnapping syndicate arrests in Gauteng

A Zimbabwean businessman was kidnapped outside his workplace on 14 July with police carrying arrests roughly 24 later.

At the scenes, police recovered speed point machines, cash allegedly drawn from victims’ bank accounts and a firearm. Picture: Gallo Images/Roger Sedres

Police have arrested 14 people alleged to be part of a kidnapping syndicate in Gauteng.

Authorities were investigating the kidnapping of a Zimbabwean businessman, with evidence leading them to several locations around Johannesburg.

Assisted by private security and multiple other police units, the anti-kidnapping task team carried out arrests on Monday in Greenstone Park and Sandton, while rescuing the businessman in Soweto.

Multiple foreigners involved

Among the 14 suspects nabbed, some being women, were three Chinese nationals and two Mozambicans.

Eight of the suspects were arrested in Greenstone Park, while the remaining were apprehended in Sandton.

At the scenes, police recovered speed point machines, cash allegedly drawn from victims’ bank accounts and a firearm stolen during a house robbery in Linden.

“[Police] have in recent weeks been able to intercept a number of kidnappers linked to syndicates who kidnap businessmen and demand large sums of ransom,” stated national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“Communities are urged to continue to report suspicious activities in and around their neighbourhood to ensure together we deal decisively with these criminals,” she added.

#sapsHQ Three Chinese nationals and two Mozambicans are among fourteen kidnappers that have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team in Gauteng. The fourteen are alleged to have kidnapped a Zimbabwean businessman on Sunday near his… pic.twitter.com/Ib314iQINU — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 15, 2024

Portuguese businessman rescued

Monday’s arrests come less than two weeks after a second Portuguese businessman was rescued in Soweto after being kidnapped outside his place of work.

A ransom was demanded for the businessman, but it went unpaid as police were able to track him in time.

“Our dedicated teams remain relentless in their pursuit to ensure they rescue victims. This is as a result of the expertise and capabilities of our teams,” stated national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Chinese nationals awaiting trial for human trafficking

Seven Chinese nationals are due in court on 25 September after being charged with a host of crimes.

The matter was postponed recently as one witness was too afraid to take the stand.

Five of the accused have been out on bail since November 2019, while two were remanded in custody after trying to leave South Africa while out on bail.

The suspects are facing nine charges, including human trafficking, kidnapping and various contraventions of the Immigration Act.