‘ANC had no contract for posters’ – Mbalula

The ANC denies owing R102m to Ezulwini despite court orders, calling it a "fraudulent matter" and a "heist."

Despite threats of liquidations by Ezulwini Investments lawyers, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insisted the R102 million owed to the company, allegedly for election posters, is a fraudulent claim and a heist against the ruling party.

Mbalula said despite three court rulings that the ANC had to pay the money for the services rendered during the 2019 elections, the party never entered into a contract with Ezulwini.

“They will argue till they turn blue, they will give you faceless reports, I am telling you now, on behalf of the ANC, we never entered into any contract with Ezulwini,” he said.

“As the then head of elections, I and then treasurer-general Paul Mashatile had complete oversight of contracts and approvals for election materials. We were never approached by Ezulwini to provide such materials.”

He said during the party’s investigation “it emerged that two junior staff members without authorisation had been dealing with Ezulwini. Like all heists, they happen with internal conniving. This is a fraudulent matter.

“Mashatile and his signature is not there in the so-called piece of paper,” Mbalula said.

Ezulwini Investments lawyers Shafique Sarlie said three courts had rubbished the defence of the ANC on the matter.

“He clearly has not read the judgment and his own affidavit in support of the ANC’s application to the Constitutional Court,” Sarlie said.