ANCYL president threatens to remove Ramaphosa from office

ANCYL president Collen Malatji said he can do a better job than the president when it comes to creating jobs.

The leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has issued a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Friday, ANCYL president Collen Malatji said if the president does not change the structure of South Africa’s economy he will be removed from office.

Malatji questions Ramaphosa’s leadership

“If, by December, there is no clear direction, we have resolved that I’m going to install myself as president of this country,” he said.

“It is clear that we can lead better than him.”

ANCYL march to JSE

He said this after hundreds ANCYL members marched from Beyers Naude Square in the Johannesburg CBD to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton.

Once at the JSE, the ANCYL handed over a memorandum that demanded the economy is more inclusive for young people.

Malatji said the ANCYL has told the government is wants young people to be included among the country’s leaders. It is calling for 50% of ministers be youth representatives.

Malatji says Tshwane mayor not ready to lead

The ANCYL demands came a day after its president cast doubts on the ability of Tshwane’s new mayor to lead the metro because she was not experienced enough.

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya was voted in on Wednesday after former mayor Cilliers Brink was removed in a motion of no confidence.

Malatji suggested that Moya was not suitable for the job because she is still learning how to lead.

“In Tshwane we would have loved the ANC to take the mayorship. If the leadership in that area feels otherwise, that’s fine. However, the capital city cannot be an area for people who are practising how to be leaders,” he said.

The ANCYL leader said Tshwane needs to be restored to what it used to be.

“I don’t know if the ActionSA mayor will be able to do that, but let us give them the benefit of the doubt.

“We don’t believe it is a good decision to give the metro to ActionSA and not to the ANC. We believe the ANC can govern better in any municipality. South Africans have learnt not voting for the ANC was a dangerous mistake because there is no other party that can govern better.”

