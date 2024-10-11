ANCYL to march to JSE: These roads will be affected, warns JMPD

The league's president Collen Malatji is expected to lead a march from the ANC's Luthuli House to the JSE.

File photo: ANC Youth League members during the celebrations of its 76th anniversary. Picture: Twitter/@ANCYLhq

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it will be monitoring a African National Congress Youth League march (ANCYL) in Joburg.

The league’s president, Collen Malatji, is expected to lead the march from the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in the inner city to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) offices in Sandton on Friday, to demand increased job creation.

The ANCYL is also calling for the redistribution of financial resources to support youth-owned enterprises and SMMEs.

With the march expected to commence at 6am and conclude by approximately 3:30pm, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic is likely to be affected.

Affected streets

The participants are expected to assemble at Beyers Naude Square in the Johannesburg CBD following this route:

Start at 54 Pixley Isaka ka Seme Street (Chief Albert Luthuli House) proceeding North

Turn left into Pritchard Street

Turn right into Ntemi Piliso Street

Proceed straight into Bertha Street

Continue onto Jan Smuts Avenue

Turn right into St Andrews Road

Turn left into St. Davids PI/Oxford Road

Proceed along Oxford Road, ultimately leading to Rivonia Road

Turn left into Maude Street and arrive at the JSE

“Motorists are advised to expect significant traffic disruptions along the entire route of the march. We urge motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, consider alternative routes, and exercise patience.

“Law enforcement officials will be deployed throughout the march to monitor the event and assist with traffic control on the affected routes,” Fihla said.

Cosatu march

The march comes a week after hundreds of members of trade union federation Cosatu marched to the JSE as part of its national day of action for World Day for Decent Work, to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The demands included an urgent solution to the cost-of-living crisis.

Other demands included that the government and employers implement a moratorium on retrenchments, that the department of employment and labour urgently make the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) less bureaucratic and more responsive to assisting workers and companies in distress, and that measures be taken to prevent further retrenchments.

