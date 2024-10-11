Ramaphosa’s free Phala Phala pass: NPA decision sparks political outrage

The EFF said it will not rest until Ramaphosa is held accountable.

“This decision to not prosecute Ramaphosa is not only legally flawed but fundamentally undermines the principles of justice.”

The decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa, or anyone else, in the Phala Phala scandal has sparked outrage across South Africa’s political spectrum.

Several political parties have since expressed concerns over accountability and transparency.

The NPA announced on Thursday that there is insufficient evidence to pursue charges related to allegations of money laundering involving US$580 000 and the concealment of a robbery that took place at Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020.

The investigation into the matter was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Steenhuisen demands clarity from NPA

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday said the party will be seeking clarity from NPA for its reasons no to proceed with prosecutions.

“The discussion within the party is that the NPA will be summoned by our members on the justice portfolio committee in parliament to explain their decision,” Steenhuisen said.

He said an explanation was necessary because the Phala Phala matter involved senior government officials, including the president.

“When a decision like this is made and it has obvious implications that reach all the way to the top of government, detailed information should be provided,” he said.

Steenhuisen said once the NPA had given a full explanation to parliament, the DA would then decide how to proceed.

The DA in July indicated that it would come to the defence of the president should the Phala Phala matter result in a motion of no confidence.

“The DA would be unlikely to support a motion of no confidence because, frankly, Phala Phala pales into insignificance in the light of the Matodzi-affidavit and with the acts of blatant corruption associated with state capture,” Steenhuisen said shortly after the government of national unity was formed.

Phala Phala decision ‘legally flawed’

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it was disappointed in the decision not to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala matter.

In a statement, the party’s leader described the NPA’s decision as “legally flawed”.

“This decision is not only legally flawed but fundamentally undermines the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability that are essential to upholding our democracy,” ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said.

EFF demands accountability

The EFF said it will not rest until Ramaphosa is held accountable. The party’s spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys stated that the allegations involved in the robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm were very serious and should not be ignored.

“Like Zuma, he will have no protection when he is removed from office. In fact, the same institutions that are protecting him from accounting will be at the forefront to ensure that he is imprisoned when he exits office, as we have seen with Zuma,” Mathys said.

Bosa calls for transparency

Build One South Africa (Bosa) expressed surprise at the NPA’s decision. National spokesperson Roger Solomons told AlgoaFM that such a significant decision should be made with complete transparency.

Solomons stressed the need for public discussion to reassure citizens that the decision was made in good faith and with careful judgement. He also reiterated Bosa’s strong stance against corruption and their commitment to ensuring that those who misuse their power for personal gain are held accountable.

