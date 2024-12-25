Archbishop Makgoba warns GNU will be punished ‘if politicians continue to live in the past’

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration has failed to meet expectations, according to the archbishop.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has issued a stern warning to the government of national unity (GNU), cautioning that failure to address South Africa’s pressing challenges will result in electoral consequences.

The archbishop delivered this message during a Christmas Eve service held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

Archbishop Makgoba reflects on South Africa’s challenges and GNU

In his sermon, Makgoba shared insights from conversations with friends about the state of South Africa and the world while preparing his Christmas Day message.

“One bemoaned what he called ‘the vortex of corruption and bureaucratic ineptitude continuing to swirl in South Africa’.

“Another remarked on how difficult our situation as a nation remains, and decried the emptiness of our political discourse, while the first went on to tell me that the election of populist politicians around the world gives us little reason for hope as we enter 2025. All of this is true,” he said.

Makgoba underscored the poor performance of municipalities across the country, citing water shortages in Gauteng, the construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and inadequate education and health services in the Eastern Cape.

He also highlighted gang violence plaguing the Western Cape.

The archbishop criticised the government, stating that the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to meet the expectations of South Africans.

“The government of national unity will go the same way if politicians continue to live in the past, believing they have a God-given right to rule and ignoring the fundamental need to compromise; a need that if they do not recognise, they will be punished even more spectacularly at municipal, provincial and national elections to come,” Makgoba warned.

National dialogue

Despite painting a grim picture of the nation’s struggles, Makgoba expressed cautious optimism about the forthcoming national dialogue, a platform he believes could herald positive change.

“In the midst of loud noises and headlines, the government of national unity is holding so far, and if the various foundations established in the names of our best leaders of the past manage to bring their influence to bear, there is every prospect of the proposed national dialogue getting off the ground.

“If that happens, 2025 can become a year of transformation,” the archbishop said.

However, he emphasised that the dialogue must address the needs of the entire nation.

“It cannot be a gathering of elites, and the politicians need to take a back seat,” Makgoba continued.

“It must be a conversation in which ignored voices, including the unemployed, find their agency, in which marginalised people speak for themselves and articulate their situations, share their dreams, offer solutions and take back their political and economic power. No one can be left out of the process.”

Empowering South Africa’s youth

Makgoba identified the plight of young South Africans as the most urgent issue for the national dialogue to tackle.

The archbishop called for a comprehensive, transparent, and measurable strategy to empower young people, stressing the importance of building their capabilities and providing opportunities for engagement.

“The new struggle for a new South Africa that I have been advocating for the last decade has as one of its goals the building of critical capabilities that fundamentally transform the way young people see their role and responsibilities in the world,” he said.

He stressed that academic and vocational skills alone were insufficient.

“Young people from poor communities also need to learn life skills to take care of their health, make informed decisions, develop relationships and solve problems,” he explained.

