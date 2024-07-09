Attempted bombing at Durban mosque a suspected ‘act of terror’

The suspects threw the devices onto the mosques premises and fled the scene.

The trustees of a mosque in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where explosive devices were discovered on Monday have labelled the incident an “attempted act of terrorism”.

They suspect the act is related to opposition to the establishment of a religious place of worship in the area.

This comes after two homemade explosive devices were found at Majidur Rahman, Durban North.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects threw the devices onto the premises and fled the scene after they were interrupted by a security vehicle patrolling the area.

“He immediately suspected that it was explosive devices and contacted the necessary authorities who in turn contacted police.

‘Act of terrorism’

Majidur Rahman’s trustees said the mosque plays an important role in the community.

“Despite initial opposition to the mosque’s establishment, it has since become a symbol of community support, providing various services such as open day programs, social cohesion initiatives, and humanitarian aid during crises like the 2021 looting and water shortages.

“The Muslim community’s contributions to Durban North’s economy and social fabric have significantly mitigated earlier misunderstandings and stereotypes. This attempted act of terrorism therefore underscores a grave concern for the Durban North community,” the trustees said.

Heightened security

The trustees said authorities are currently reviewing footage from the mosque and security company cameras.

“The mosque has heightened security measures, urging anyone with information on or motives behind the bombing attempt, or who may have been in the vicinity during the incident, to contact law enforcement or the mosque directly.

“Efforts to apprehend those responsible will be relentless and thorough. This reprehensible act will not deter the Muslim community from practising their faith or engaging in dialogue with other faiths. The mosque remains open, welcoming visitors as usual,” the trustees said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

2018 SA mosque attack

In 2018, attackers armed with guns and knives struck a mosque outside Durban, stabbing to death an imam and seriously injuring two others.

The three attackers escaped in a car from the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam.

Police at the time said the men entered the large mosque after midday prayers and stabbed three people.

“They further set certain rooms alight and fled in their getaway vehicle,” police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said at the time.

