DIY explosives found at KZN mosque, police search for suspects

Police bomb technicians confirmed that the homemade explosive devices were made using commercial material

An investigation is currently underway in Greenwood Park, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after two homemade explosive devices were discovered at a mosque along Kenneth Kaunda Road.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspects, who were caught carrying the explosives, fled the scene and threw the devices into the mosque premises when interrupted by a security vehicle which was making rounds in the area.

“The security officer saw what happened and found the devices inside the mosque premises. He immediately suspected that it was explosive devices and contacted the necessary authorities who in turn contacted police,” added Nicker.

Police bomb technicians confirmed that the homemade devices consisted of commercial explosives.

Fortunately, the devices were not set up to explode when they were thrown inside the mosque.

“It is suspected that the men were en route to an unknown location with the devices when they were disturbed by the security officer,” said Naicker.

Investigations to locate the suspects are ongoing.

Naicker commended the security officer who found the explosives. He said it was a good decision to not touch them and immediately alerted authorities.

Additionally, Nicker urged the public to take precautions and avoid handling suspicious devices.

“We appeal to members of the community to follow his example and not to pick up any suspicious devices that they may come across,” added Nicker.

Bomb squad members arrested in Gauteng

Earlier in June three members of the Colbyn police explosives section in Gauteng were arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The two men, out on R3000 bail each, are expected to appear at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 7 August.

This was after the members were busted on camera pocketing money at the scene of a bombing.

Captain Lephalala, Warrant Ngwenya and Sergeant Sithole responded to a call about a bombing at a filling station in Soshanguve, in April.

A video footage of the two lawmen depicts them cleaning out the scene and investigating. During that time the pair allegedly put notes and coins into bags, however, they never handed the bags over.

