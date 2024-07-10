Daily news update: Hlophe appointed to JSC | Explosives found at mosque | Challenges rock return to school

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, impeached judge John Hlophe will sit on the Judicial Service Commission, explosive devices were found at a mosque in Durban, and Sadtu has noted flooded roads and homes, severe weather, damaged infrastructure and attacks on staff as schools reopened on Tuesday. Also, five Western Cape schools were closed due to weather.

Furthermore, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has stopped all trips for superfans, and EFF leader Julius Malema has been slammed by social media users for his R28 000 shoes worn at the Durban July.

In sport, Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African international Kobamelo Kodisang on a long-term deal, and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will make history as the most-capped centre pairing for the Springboks.

News today: 10 July 2024

‘MK party has done a huge justice to Parliament’ – MP after Hlophe’s JSC nomination (VIDEO)

Former Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe will serve as a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) member despite objections to his nomination.

Former Western Cape judge president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

On Tuesday, the National Assembly convened a sitting at the Cape Town City Hall to elect house chairpersons and representatives to serve in various forums such as the Pan-African Parliament and the JSC.

Continue reading

Attempted bombing at Durban mosque a suspected ‘act of terror’

The trustees of a mosque in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where explosive devices were discovered on Monday have labelled the incident an “attempted act of terrorism”.

The two homemade explosive devices that were found at a mosque in Durban North. Photo: X/@Pol_Sec_Analyst

They suspect the act is related to opposition to the establishment of a religious place of worship in the area.

Continue reading

Attacks, flooding, cold and vandalism rock return to school

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) welcomed the opening of schools on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the third term after a three-week holiday.

Gidela Primary School pupils listen to Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba as she addresses them following the torching and looting at the school over the weekend. Photo: X/Limpopo Provincial Government

In a statement, the country’s largest teachers’ trade union said it noted the challenges many faced in the first week of school, including flooded roads and homes, severe weather, damaged infrastructure and attacks on staff.

Continue reading

Also read: Weather havoc closes five Western Cape schools

Zuma defeated the ANC – Mbalula

Even though it did not get enough votes to rule alone, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the only person who defeated the party in this year’s election was Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a press conference. Picture: Supplied / ANC

Mbalula was speaking in an interview broadcast live on his X account on Tuesday.

Continue reading

Gayton McKenzie halts all trips for superfans

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has stopped all trips for sport superfans in the country.

Mama Joy and Botha Msila, far right, at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Picture: X/@robertmarawa

These fans are always seen in cultural clothing and baring affectionate smiles at local and international sporting events including rugby, cricket, football and athletics, among others.

Continue reading

Long walk from the car park? Julius Malema makes up for ‘VVIP snub’ in those R28k shoes…

Last year, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema came under fire for flashing a watch worth millions at the Durban July horse racing event.

This year, the politician put “the wrong foot forward” on race day in shoes costing more than what most South Africans earn in a month…

Continue reading

Judge dismisses application to halt the broadcast of Mzansi Magic’s Queen Modjadji

Mzansi Magic’s Queen Modjadji will air this Sunday as planned, this after the High Court ruled in favour of MultiChoice in the court case against the Balobedu Royal Council over the screening of the TV series.

Mzansi Magic’s Queen Modjadji will air this Sunday as planned. Picture: MzansiMagic/Instagram

On Tuesday, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, the Balobedu royal family and the Balobedu Royal Council approached the Pretoria High Court on an urgent basis to interdict the broadcast of the series.

Continue reading

De Allende, Kriel to make history as Boks unchanged for second Ireland Test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team for the second Test against Ireland to be played in Durban, at 5pm, on Saturday.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel at last year’s World Cup. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Boks go into the match on the back of a 27-20 win against the Six Nations winners at Loftus in Pretoria last Saturday.

Continue reading

Kodisang officially joins Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African international Kobamelo Kodisang on a long-term deal. The 24-year-old returns to South Africa from Portuguese topflight side Moreirense FC.

Kobamelo Kodisang of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The former youth international has seen his stock rise during his time abroad. He made 31 league appearances for Moreirense last season with 19 starts to help his side finish in a respectable sixth position in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Continue reading