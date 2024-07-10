Attempted terror attack at Durban mosque smacks of ‘hate and Islamophobia’

The trustees of the mosque where explosive devices were found have labelled the incident an “attempted act of terrorism”.

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa (Jusa) − Council of Muslim Theologians of South Africa said the attempted bombing of a mosque in a suspected “act of terror” in Durban smacks of “hate and Islamophobia with the intention of causing harm”.

On Tuesday, two homemade explosive devices were found at Musjidur Rahman, Durban North in what is suspected to be related to the opposition to the establishment of a religious place of worship in the area.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects threw the devices onto the premises of the mosque and fled the scene after they were interrupted by a security vehicle patrolling the area.

Act of terror

Jusa has extended a message of support to the community in concern at the news of an attempted bombing of Musjidur Rahman.

“The fact that this attempt had potential to cause harm to persons and property, at a place of worship, makes it even more outrageous as a premeditated act of terror. It is an attempt that has hallmarks of Islamophobia and hate, which should be condemned by everyone.

“We call for vigilance against agents of darkness whose displeasure comes from seeing communities living together in mutual respect and peace,” Jusa said.

Investigations

Jusa has appealed to help relevant law-enforcement agencies in their investigations of the attempted bombing so that the “culprits” are apprehended and successfully prosecuted.

“Undesirable and thuggish elements that have no respect for life and the sanctity of places of worship, should never be given either cover or protection against the law under any circumstances.”

Jusa has also reiterated its appeal to all communities to affirm the preservation of the sanctity of places of worship.

“Mosques are such sacred places and sanctuaries for members of respective communities, for retreat and accord. Together, with their surroundings, such sanctuaries should be kept as protected zones that remain safe at all times.”

Police are investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

