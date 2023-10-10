Authorities on alert but not expecting ‘fake eggs’ amid shortage

The SA Poultry Association says eggs on shelves are safe to eat. Picture: iStock

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) has calmed concerns about the spread of “fake” or substandard eggs, amid a shortage in the country.

A Bird Flu outbreak has devastated the country’s chicken and egg industries, with Dr Laura Robert from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture recently confirming 1 569 702 birds had been exposed to the virus, and 1 398 757 culled, in the seven outbreaks.

It has led to retailers limiting the amount of eggs consumers can buy, and sparked fear on social media of an illicit trade.

Chairperson of Sapa’s egg division, Dr Abongile Balarane, told The Citizen, the association was not expecting a rise in substandard eggs.

“We are not expecting fake eggs to reach SA. We are working hard with our inspectors through the appointed assignees by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development of South Africa. Imports are also highly scrutinised at the moment we are not expecting table eggs to land in SA”.

What are ‘fake eggs’?

Reports of discoloured, odd smelling, or flavorless eggs have made headlines around the world over the last few years, from India to Bangladesh and China. They are often linked to informal traders or markets. Health authorities in these and other countries have denied the spread of illicit eggs in their markets, assuring citizens they are safe.

In 2012, Time Magazine lifted the lid on plastic eggs sold for cheap in China, quoting a Guangming Daily source on the ingredients that go into the “eggs”.

“Prepare a mould, then mix the right amounts of resin, starch, coagulant and pigments to make the egg white. Sodium alginate, extracted from brown algae, gives the egg white the wanted viscosity. Then add the fake egg yolk, a different mix of resin and pigments. Once the proper shape is achieved, an amalgamate of paraffin wax, gypsum powder and calcium carbonate makes for a credible shell”.

Have we ever had fake eggs in SA?

Five years ago, a social media users sparked panic when he claimed to have fallen sick for two days after eating discoloured eggs bought at a spaza shop.

The “fake eggs” were never confirmed but IOL reported the MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development in Gauteng urged consumers to come forward with more information.

A year later, a viral video claimed to show counterfeit eggs‚ rice‚ fish‚ beef‚ mutton, and fizzy cold drinks, but SA’s Egg Organisation’s acting CEO Chris Mason told TimesLIVE he believed it was a hoax.

Are our eggs safe?

The poultry association said all eggs on shelves at the moment are safe to eat.

“Consumers can also rest assured that any eggs and poultry that they may find at their local grocers are safe to eat. There are many strict guidelines for safety measures in an outbreak like this where we can with certainty be comfortable that the eggs that we are sold are safe to eat.

“In fact, avoiding eggs can do more harm than good for our health as eggs are a cost-effective and nutritious food for any time of the day.

“The avian flu outbreak understandably creates concerns among consumers about the safety of eating eggs at this time. South Africans can rest assured that eating properly cooked eggs (and chicken too) does not pose a risk of infecting humans with the avian flu.

“This is because heat effectively destroys this virus. Added to this, we know that since this virus has been in South Africa, there are no reported cases of the spread of this virus from chicken meat or eggs to humans”.