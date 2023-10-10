‘Baking is my future’ – Egg donations save desperate baker from closing his doors

"It was just painful. It took me back to when I was retrenched. I had the same feeling. I couldn't believe that there were egg shortages".

Baker Davy Tsopo with the eggs donated to him. Picture: Cakey by Davy / Facebook.

Three years after Davy Tsopo lost his job amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he again feared the worst when the avian flu outbreak threatened to shut down his business.

Cakey by Davy was established by Tsopo after the former dishwasher turned to baking during the lockdown as a way to raise money to feed his family, including a newborn.

His journey from the restaurant’s kitchen sink to owning his own successful baking business inspired the nation several years ago but was almost undone by eggs shortages from the avian flu.

The country has been hit by two strains of the virus, HPAI H7 and 10 HPAI H5, with over 50 outbreaks reported. According to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the total loss due to the outbreaks was around 1.4 million chickens by 21 September.

Tsopo’s business, already burdened under load shedding, was nearly crippled when he couldn’t purchase eggs and had to turn customers away.

He told The Citizen he was filled with dread when he saw empty shelves. When he could find eggs they had gone up in price from R70 for a tray of 16 to R150 for the same tray.

It was just painful

Seeing Tsopo’s desperate plight, caring neighbours, customers and friends tallied together to help save his business.

“My customers noticed there were egg shortages. They started calling me to find out if I needed eggs. People started donating eggs. Up to now, they are still donating, because eggs are the most important ingredient in baking.

“I am surrounded by lovely people. Baking is my future. It is my passion. I want to thank the people who have supported me. It’s amazing. Thank you so much, I appreciate everything,” said Tsopo.

Overcoming Covid woes

Tsopo discovered his love for baking in 2021, when he was introduced to Cake Boss.

His oven wasn’t connected, so he spent months watching the popular baking show until he lockdown restrictions eased enough for him to call an electrician and start baking from his own kitchen.

He started baking muffins and scones, before transitioning to cakes.

“I was making around R100 a day. When my friend placed an order for a chocolate cake, I was not sure. I took up the challenge and baked the cake. She paid me R550 and I was shocked and happy. She posted it on social media and from there people started calling me.

“Bakers started calling me. They said they would come and teach me one or two things. I learnt and started baking for them. People also started calling me, asking: ‘Davy, what do you need?’ People started supporting me with ingredients. Even with food for the house, and baby food. Everything just changed to good.”

Now he is on a mission to pay it forward by hiring others when he gets busy- and not even a Bird Flu outbreak can stop him.