‘We want the racist to know we are tired’: Azapo protests against Belinda Magor

Lunga Mzangwe

Members of Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) staged a protest on Monday at a residential complex believed to be where alleged racist Belinda Magor works.

Azapo protest

Azapo Deputy President Kekeletso Khena said the next time someone utters a racist outburst, they will hunt them down and make sure they are deported.

“We will come to your house, we will come to your company and we will drag you with your hair and take you to the airport. We are tired of the racism and it is completely uncalled for,” said Khena.

“These people need to know that this is our country and they found us here. If they do not like us being here then they must take their children and leave our country. You come into our land, you steal our land and resources, and then you treat us in the manner that you have.”

Watch: Azapo members protest against Belinda Magor

Khena said the courts have to also make sure that people fear making remarks such as those made Vicki Momberg, Adam Catzavelos and others.

“We have seen racists being taken to court, we have seen racist being taken to the Equality Court, we have seen racist coming to say they are sorry but nothing actually happens. We want the racist to know that we are actually tired and we will no longer tolerate their racism,” she said.

“Belinda must get arrested for inciting violence against black people, she must be arrested for inciting violence against women. After serving her sentence, she must leave our country.”

She said Magor represented what a lot of white people think about black people.

“Too many white people think black people lack humanity. They do not see us as human because how do you treat us in the manner that you do and expect us not to be hurt. Her comparing us black people to dogs is nothing new as we have been compared to animals in time immemorial. She’s just doing what white people do.”

More charges for Magor?

Khena said the beefed up security by the police and local security companies was also a sign of racism.

“They have brought in a lot of security and we are just here to send a message. They have beefed up security because the swart gevaar has landed. This is another one of those things that when you see a black person you see violence and a crime. It is racism in itself,” she said.

Keith Willis, the chairman of the residential complex, said they would also be laying a charge with the police. Magor has used the complex as her business address.

Willis said residents were stressed about the protest outside.

“Firstly, what that lady said is absolutely shocking and totally unacceptable. When I get more information, I am going to go to the police station and lay a case against her for endangering us a residents, she jeopardised our safety. The residents are very nervous,” said Willis.

“The information she has given in her business card is our complex. We tried to Google the business and it doesn’t exist, we tried to phone the number and it doesn’t exist.”