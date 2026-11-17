Government has paid millions of rands in various state grants to foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The government has paid millions of rands in various state grants to foreign nationals living in South Africa within a single financial year last year.

This has stunned African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, who demanded the money spent should be accounted for.

Zungula demands Sassa account for grants to foreigners

He received the information in a written reply from by Social Development Minister Dina Pule after questioning the expenditure.

Zungula asked the minister about reports that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) had flagged approximately 400 000 social grant beneficiaries for assessment and review.

He also asked for a breakdown of funding paid to foreign nationals who were legally or illegally within South Africa for the 2025-26 financial year.

The minister confirmed in terms of the country’s constitution everyone has a right to access social security.

Sassa is legally mandated to provide social assistance, not only to qualifying South Africans but also permanent residents in the country and recognise refugees who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The minister said the old age pension comprises the largest among the grants at R931,5 million, followed by child support grants at R134.4 million.

R150.8 million paid to refugees

In addition, Pule’s reply showed R150.8 million was paid to refugees and R10.6 million was paid in the form a social relief of distress (SRD) grant to Angolan special permit holders – asylum seekers, Lesotho exemption permit (LEP) holders and Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders.

The department confirmed the agency paid 0.03% of the its allocated Covid SRD budget to foreign nationals.

In terms of Regulation 2 of the regulations relating to the Covid social relief of distress, a person may qualify for the SRD if he or she has insufficient means and is a South African citizen, permanent resident or recognised refugee.

Such persons must also be registered on the department of home affairs database or on Sassa’s system with a valid unique identifying number.

The applicant must also be between the ages of 18 and 60 years, reside in South Africa, among other things.

The largest amount of the R10.6 million was given to LEP holders at just over R9 million, followed by asylum seekers who received R962 370 and Zimbabweans at R448 810, while Angolans were paid R24 420 in the 2025-26 financial year.

Less than 1% of SA social assistance budget

Explaining the amounts paid to foreigners, the department said those paid belong to the categories of foreign nationals who are legally entitled to receive the social assistance or the R370 SRD grant as provided by the constitution and the relevant legislation.

But still the department underestimated the amount offered to foreigners saying it was less than 1% of South Africa’s social assistance budget.

“Sassa does not provide social grants or SRD benefits to illegal immigrants or any person unlawfully in SA,” said Pule.

Zungula said it was concerning the bulk of the money spent by Sassa was on the foreign permanent residents in SA.

“Permanent residents are normally people with scarce skills or running businesses.

“In that case we must ask ourselves why would people in such visa categories receive grants and taxpayers’ money spent on them. Sassa must account for this expenditure,” Zungula said.