BMA intercepts yet another group of children at Beitbridge border

The children were travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted yet another group of undocumented minor children at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed the interception of the children aged between four and 15 happened on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

This is the second interception of minor children at the port of entry in less than a week, bringing the total to over 50 children who were stopped at the border.

Interception

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi a guard stopped the children at about 12:30pm.

“A BMA Junior Border Guard, deployed during the relief shift, stopped and searched a minibus taxi at the port of entry. The vehicle, a Siyaya Zimbabwe-registered taxi, was found to be transporting 33 undocumented minor children between the ages of 4 and 15 years, who were travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

“Two adult Zimbabwean male suspects, aged 32 and 23 respectively, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of the children across the border. Criminal cases have been opened against both suspects in terms of the Immigration Act in relation to the facilitation of illegal entry and movement of undocumented persons,” Mogotsi said.

Safety

Mogotsi said the children were taken to a place of safety.

“All the 33 minor children were immediately handed over to the Department of Social Development for further processing, in line with child protection protocols and South Africa’s domestic and international obligations to safeguard vulnerable persons.

Masiapato has commended the Junior Border Guard for his vigilance and professionalism, stating that the interception “underscores the effectiveness of enhanced border management measures and the Authority’s firm stance against crimes involving children.

Warning

The commissioner implored parents to desist from sending undocumented children to the ports of entry.

“The Border Management Authority will not tolerate the exploitation of children or the facilitation of illegal cross-border movement. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of our borders while upholding human rights and child protection principles.”

The BMA said investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

Undocumented children

Last week, 20 minors were intercepted near the Limpopo River close to the Beitbridge port of entry.

According to the BMA, the children were aged between five and 17 years and were believed to have been travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

The group also included 10 adults, but preliminary verification by BMA officials revealed that only one adult was the biological parent of one of the children. The remaining minors were travelling without parental supervision or lawful guardianship.

