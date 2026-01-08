South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Festive travel: Over 60 000 people entered SA through these major ports, says BMA

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

8 January 2026

12:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations at all ports of entry across the country continue uninterrupted, despite heightened traveller volumes.

More than 60k people enter SA through three major ports, BMA says

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

More than 60 000 people entered the country during the festive season at the three major South African (SA) ports of entry.

This was revealed by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Thursday.

Festive movements  

According to the BMA, recent movement figures indicate sustained activity at the country’s leading ports, with OR Tambo International Airport recording 24 542 movements on 7 January, followed by Beitbridge Port of Entry, which has taken the second spot with 19 924 movements on the same day.

The Lebombo Port of Entry recorded 18 887 movements.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SANDF intercepts over 1 000 undocumented foreigners at border in Limpopo

Law enforcements

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that operations at all operational ports of entry across the country continue uninterrupted, despite heightened traveller volumes and intensified law enforcement activities.

“Law enforcement operations remain robust. On 7 January 2026, BMA law enforcement officers intercepted 139 illegal persons at the Beitbridge Port of Entry, as part of targeted border enforcement actions. 

“On the same day, technology-led operations have also yielded major successes. Drone surveillance deployed at Beitbridge assisted in the interception of 100 cartons of cigarettes and illicit alcohol with an estimated value exceeding R35 000,” Mogotsi said.

Drone technology

Masiapato said the authority remains firmly committed to protecting South Africa’s borders while ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

“The continued use of advanced technology, coordinated law enforcement and intelligence-driven operations is strengthening our ability to disrupt criminal activities at ports of entry.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Illegal cigarettes

On Tuesday, BMA officers intercepted a cigarette-smuggling operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry using advanced drone surveillance technology.

“Real-time drone footage enabled BMA officers to swiftly track and intercept suspects attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes to the value of R42 797 into the Republic of South Africa,” Mogotsi said.

The BMA reiterates its zero-tolerance approach to border-related crime, saying it “will continue to intensify operations to safeguard the integrity of the country’s ports of entry.”

NOW READ: Food, car batteries and truck worth nearly R1 million seized at Beitbridge

Read more on these topics

arrest beitbridge border festive season OR Tambo International Airport travelling

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Bribery claims against acting high court judge investigated
World Trump administration withdraws from 31 UN organisations, some affecting Africa – Here is the list
South Africa Ramaphosa defends Mothibi appointment: ‘The law says the president can appoint whomever he wants’
Politics Meshoe says Trump’s Maduro abduction a moment for reflection on SA’s own drugs problem
News Driver’s licence card printing machine tender set aside by high court

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp