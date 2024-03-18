WATCH: Search continues for missing KZN skipper John Matambu after boat found wrecked

Matambu and his passenger are believed to have departed Sodwana Bay in northern KZN early on Saturday morning.

A charter fishing ski-boat called Magnum Too was found wrecked in the vicinity of Dobela on the Mozambique coastline on Sunday morning. Picture: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the search for missing skipper John Matambu continues after a charter fishing ski-boat, captained by the KwaZulu-Natal skipper, was found wrecked and burnt along the Mozambique coastline.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 21-foot Yeld Cat ski-boat − Magnum Too − was found in the vicinity of Dobela on Sunday morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said the search for missing skipper John Matambu continues after a charter ski-boat, captained by the KwaZulu-Natal skipper, was found wrecked and burnt along the Mozambique coastline. #JohnMatambu #Mozambique @TheCitizen_News @NSRI pic.twitter.com/GVsGWszD5D — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 18, 2024

Missing

“Law enforcement agencies response teams are on site investigating. There remains no signs of the skipper, John Matambu, or an as yet unidentified man who reportedly chartered the fishing vessel. Both men remain missing in unknown circumstances.

“It remains unknown what led to the vessel beaching and found to be completely burnt out,” Lambinon said.

Missing KwaZulu-Natal North Coast skipper John Matambu and his charter fishing ski-boat called Magnum Too. Picture: NSRI

The NSRI Richards Bay duty crew and NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated after the call was received, after which a search towards Sodwana Bay and northwards along the coastline was initiated, including a private fixed-wing aircraft.

Foul play

A missing person’s report has been opened at Mbazwana Police station.

Earlier on Sunday, Lambinon said the real concern was the possibility of foul play and that they were worried about the safety of Matambu and his passenger.

“It appears that the individual/s who chartered the boat may have provided false information as to their identity (this is not confirmed and may be a misunderstanding) − after arriving in the Sodwana Bay area, reportedly, on a motor bike. Efforts to locate the charter passenger/s and the skipper remain unsolved.

“Concerns are rapidly increasing. It is not normal for this well-known and respected local skipper to fail to report in and/or to return to Sodwana. During the night, local community and coast watchers are commended for keeping an eye out for any red distress flares or any sighting of the missing ski-boat,” Lambinon said.

He has appealed to anyone with information that can assist in this search to contact police on 10111 or NSRI (Emergency Operations Centre) 0870949774.

