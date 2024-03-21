‘Person of interest’?! Interpol on board to unravel case of missing Sodwana Bay skipper

The family of missing Sodwana skipper John Matambu and police denied claims that a 'person of interest' has been taken in for questioning.

The puzzling case of the mysterious disappearance of KwaZulu-Natal skipper John Matambu over the weekend, was rocked by unfounded rumours in the media that a “person of interest” has been taken in for questioning.

Despite the fact that Interpol and the police attaché in Mozambique have been roped in to help find Matambu, the so-called “person of interest”, unfortunately, appears to be nothing more than disappearing mist on the horizon.

Family of missing Sodwana Bay skipper slam rumours

According to the skipper’s family and the KwaZulu-Natal police, there has been no such development in the case.

Matambu, whom locals refer to as the “Legend of Sodwana Bay, went missing while on a charter with an unidentified man on Saturday afternoon, 16 March.

His 21-foot Yeld Cat ski-boat, MAGNUM TOO, was found wrecked and burnt on a beach near the bay of Ponta Dobela in Mozambique the next morning.

The burnt-out remains of MAGNUM TOO on which skipper John Matambu and his client went missing while out at sea. Photo: Supplied/ NSRI

Police work across borders

The search for Matambu entered its fifth day on Thursday.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, local police authorities were working closely with Interpol and the police attaché facilitating cooperation between the two governments in the investigation.

‘Person of interest’ fake news

Matambu’s niece, Candice Eilertsen, shared her disappointment about the fake news which started doing the rounds following an article published by the Zululand Observer on Wednesday.

According to the publication, a “person of interest” had been taken to Manguzi for questioning by the police.

“Sadly, Matambu has not been found. The family and authorities would be the first to send out an update,” Eilertsen told News24.

“Every false statement just gets our hopes up and gets in the way of the real investigation.”

This was also confirmed by police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“No one has been arrested or taken in for questioning.”

What we know so far about the mysterious disappearance of Sodwana skipper

The unidentified man who chartered the boat, was out drinking at a local bar in Sodwana Bay with Matambu and other skippers on Friday night.

He told them that he was terminally ill and his last wish was to go out on the sea with a boat.

Matambu apparently then took the unidentified man to Island Rock Beach on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The ski-boat was expected to return to Sodwana Bay on Saturday afternoon, but the burn-out remains were found along the Mozambique coastline on Sunday morning – with the two men missing.

At 10pm on Saturday, a report was received by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) saying the ski-boat may have been spotted as far north as Santa Maria close to the Mozambique coastline.

Possibility of foul play a ‘real concern’

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the real concern was the possibility of foul play.

It is not normal for this well-known and respected local skipper to fail to report in and/or to return to Sodwana. It appears that the individual(s), who chartered the boat, may have provided false information as to their identity – after arriving in the Sodwana Bay area, reportedly, on a motorbike.

Lambinon said it was unclear as to what happened that led to the vessel beaching and found to be completely burnt.

Extensive search operation launched for missing skipper, passenger

“Police and law enforcement, security agencies and maritime authorities are continuing in an extensive search and investigations to try to locate the two missing men, and to piece together what has transpired.”

The South African Police Service (Saps) Sea Borderline Control, Police Search and Rescue, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, local community security companies, and local resorts and lodges along that stretch of coastline were also assisting in gathering information, conducting investigations and conducting search efforts.

Anyone with information that can assist in the search, are urged to contact the police on 10111 and/ or NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) on 087-094-9774 or MRCC 021-938-3300.

