4 Apr 2022
6:18 pm

End of State of Disaster? Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Narissa Subramoney

Ramaphosa is expected to brief the nation on developments in South Africa’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm this evening, 04 April 2022, in what is expected to be an announcement of the end of the two-year-long national State of Disaster.

Last month, Ramaphosa alluded to new health regulations set to replace the current lockdown regulations.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also announced that the State of Disaster would end before 5 April, pending the conclusion of public consultations into the new regulations governing the containment and handling of the virus.

Also Read: Cabinet plans to end State of Disaster by 5 April, says Dlamini-Zuma

*This is a developing story

