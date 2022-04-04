End of State of Disaster? Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm this evening, 04 April 2022, in what is expected to be an announcement of the end of the two-year-long national State of Disaster.
Last month, Ramaphosa alluded to new health regulations set to replace the current lockdown regulations.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also announced that the State of Disaster would end before 5 April, pending the conclusion of public consultations into the new regulations governing the containment and handling of the virus.
