End of State of Disaster? Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm this evening, 04 April 2022, in what is expected to be an announcement of the end of the two-year-long national State of Disaster.

Last month, Ramaphosa alluded to new health regulations set to replace the current lockdown regulations.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION



President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, 04 April 2022, on developments in South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/1IQtkSMEuf— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) April 4, 2022

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also announced that the State of Disaster would end before 5 April, pending the conclusion of public consultations into the new regulations governing the containment and handling of the virus.

*This is a developing story