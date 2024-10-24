Where does DA stand on Israel?

Is South Africa's government of national unity truly unified? Tensions rise as the DA considers its policy on Israel.

DA leader John Steenhuisen briefs the media at Nkululeko House in Johannesburg on the DA’s achievements during its first 100 days in the GNU. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In the same way that French philosopher and historian Voltaire once characterised the Holy Roman Empire as not Holy, not Roman and not an empire, we wonder about our current government of national of unity (GNU).

Is it a government? Is it national? Is it unified?

At the moment, there are doubts about whether of any three of those questions could attract a positive answer.

DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen stirred the GNU pot this week by having a go at President Cyril Ramaphosa, telling him Russian President Vladimir Putin may be Ramaphosa’s friend, but he is no friend of the DA.

That attracted a stinging retort from Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who said the DA should stop trying to “micromanage” the president, particularly when it comes to foreign policy.

What did the DA expect when it got into bed with the ANC and a clutch of smaller parties?

That suddenly it would become the tail wagging the ANC dog?

Clearly, though, for the sake of DA voters who may have been wondering whether they have been sold down the river by the party, Steenhuisen had to make a stand on Russia.

A much more difficult question is then bound to arise: where does he stand on Israel and Gaza?

Will the DA resolutely refuse to back the government when it pursues continued legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice?

And, if it decides to make these two issues the foreign policy hills on which it is prepared to die, will the DA abandon the GNU as a matter of principle?

As has been seen before, the DA has stayed in the coalition despite being snubbed by the Gauteng ANC in a provincial arrangement– and despite losing the mayorship of Tshwane.

In politics, Voltaire would doubtlessly have agreed, tomorrow is another day…