Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant shut down due to poor water quality

The Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant is temporarily shut down due to poor water quality caused by heavy rainfall.

The City of Tshwane confirmed on Tuesday the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant was temporarily taken offline.

This was due to deteriorating raw water quality following recent heavy rainfall.

According to the city, the water quality was compromised by increased cloudiness caused by the downpour. As a result, several areas in Region 7 have been left without water.

“Our technicians are closely monitoring the situation, and the plant will resume operations as soon as the water quality improves,” the city said.

Affected areas

The following areas that are affected, which receive cross-border water supply from the plant include:

Bronkhorstspruit Town,

Ekandustria, Ekangala,

Rethabiseng,

Riamarpark,

Zithobeni,

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

To mitigate the impact, roaming water tankers will be deployed to all affected areas.

However, the city did not specify when the plant would be operational again.

City’s response and temporary measures

The temporary shutdown has raised concerns among residents who rely on the plant for their daily water needs.

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane apologised for the inconvenience. It assured residents that efforts were underway to restore the water supply as soon as possible.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of this temporary shutdown,” the statement read.

With more rainfall expected in parts of Gauteng, residents are urged to use water sparingly. They should make alternative arrangements where possible.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated through official city communication channels for further announcements.

Lesotho Highlands Water Project maintenance

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Highlands Water Project’s first phase of maintenance is coming to an end.

In October, the mountain kingdom’s water supply was cut off for normal maintenance. This affected 37 kilometres of the tunnel that supplies water to the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

Even though dam levels are still sufficient to serve Gauteng, Rand Water has persisted in cautioning citizens to reduce their usage.

Early completion by TCTA

The Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) looks out for South Africa’s interests. Meanwhile, the Lesotho Highlands Development Agency is responsible for upkeep on the Lesotho end.

In addition to doing routine mechanical, electrical, and civic work, maintenance teams have been working hard to safeguard the relevant tunnel segment from corrosion.

TCTA and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) are certain that work in Lesotho and South Africa will be completed on schedule.

“The repair work is planned to be completed on time as TCTA’s early completion date remains 18 March 2025,” TCTA media liaison Luzamo Sandlana told The Citizen.

“The organisation monitors the temperature and conditions inside the tunnel on a daily basis,” he added.

“There is a testing phase. However, this will not affect the water delivery as we need the water to do the tests,” Sandlana explained.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

