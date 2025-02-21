Unlawful helipad discovered on Tshwane municipal land

The city has since launched an urgent investigation to determine how the situation arose and who is responsible.

The City of Tshwane has uncovered the illegal use of municipal land following the discovery of an unauthorised private helicopter landing pad.

The city confirmed on Friday that preliminary assessments revealed no official authorisation had been granted for the construction and use of the helipad.

It is near a school and within a wetland behind the Waterkloof Tennis Club.

According to the municipality, the helipad poses significant safety, environmental and legal concerns.

“The environmental impact on the wetland as well as the safety risks to residents, particularly school children in the area, are deeply concerning,” the city said.

Investigations

This raises questions about how municipal land has been used without proper approval or oversight.

The city has since launched an urgent investigation to determine how this happened and who is responsible.

The city strongly condemned the illegal use of public land, assuring residents that decisive action would follow.

“The city takes this matter seriously and has already initiated urgent investigations. The goal is to establish how this situation arose and who is responsible,” the statement read.

Tshwane officials reiterated their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public land is protected and used responsibly.

“The city of Tshwane remains committed to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the environment and ensuring that municipal land is used for the benefit of all residents,” the statement concluded.

Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant shut down

This comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the management of municipal resources.

The city confirmed on Thursday the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant was temporarily taken offline.

This was due to deteriorating raw water quality following recent heavy rainfalls.

According to the city, the water quality was compromised by increased cloudiness caused by the downpour. As a result, several areas in Region 7 have been left without water.

“Our technicians are closely monitoring the situation. The plant will resume operations as soon as the water quality improves,” the city said.

“The city of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of this temporary shutdown,” the statement read.

